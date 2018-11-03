Target Black Friday ad includes $250 iPad mini 4, $120 Chromebook deals

Amid pages of HDTV specials, a few deals stand out for PC and tablet buyers from Target's just-leaked Black Friday ad. These include iPad sales nestled among other Apple products on an inside page where not too long ago they would have been trumpeted on the front cover.

Recent years have seen the iPad generally sold on Black Friday for full price, but with a store gift card kicked in to draw shoppers to the store. Target was particularly known for this tactic, but things appear to be a little different in 2018. We've already seen Costco offering the current version of the 9.7-inch iPad for $249.99 in its Black Friday ad -- $80 down from Apple's price -- and Target is matching that price. But Target will be doing one better by also having a sale on the iPad mini 4, priced at $249.99 as well (likewise $80 off the regular price).

Target will also be the first of probably many to advertise a deal on Amazon's cheapest tablet, knocking the price of the Fire 7 down to $29.99, and taking $50 off the Fire HD 10 (down to $99.99). If you're looking for a more powerful Android slate, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch edition will be $159.99, or $120 lower the current Target price.

Finally, Target has matched Dell with the lowest priced Black Friday laptop advertised with a doorbuster special on an 11.6-inch HP Chromebook. It will be $119.99 -- $80 less than the current price -- while supplies last as the retailer's doors open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.