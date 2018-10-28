Costco kicks off Black Friday ad leaks season with $250 iPad, pair of $200 laptops

Dell has been the first to see its Black Friday ads leaked online in the past couple of years, but its streak comes to an end in 2018, as Costco has just seen its ad posted to Black Friday deal sites. The retailer is known for its massive members-only warehouse locations, but it looks like it is saving some of its best sales for its website this year.

While keeping its stores closed on Thanksgiving, Costco hopes to be doing a lot of business online with a number of turkey day sales, including a sizable discount on Apple's latest 9.7-inch iPad, which will see its priced shaved by more than 20 percent for the base 32GB model to $249.99. Costco.com will also have a pair of laptops on sale for $199.99 during Thanksgiving: a 14-inch HP Chromebook with Intel Celeron processor and 1080p HD display, and a Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 with AMD A6 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Two other laptop deals on Costco's website on Thanksgiving jump up to $449.99 for a Lenovo Ideapad 330 15.6-inch touchscreen system with Intel Core i5 processor, 12 gigs of RAM, and terabyte hard drive -- $150 off the current Costco price and about $125 off the price on Lenovo's own site -- and a much pricier $1,499.99 for a Dell XPS 13 with a 4K touchscreen display, 16GB of RAM, 1TB solid-state drive, and Core i7 CPU. That price is $500 less than Costco's current price, and even more of a discount off a similarly configured system on Dell's site.

Another four sales are online exclusives, but continue through the Black Friday weekend. These include an HP 14 laptop with Pentium CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64 gigs of storage for $224.99 (down from $299.99) and an Acer 2-in-1 Chromebook with a quad-core processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 32GB of storage and 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen for $289.99 (down $100). A more powerful 2-in-1 comes in the form of the Dell Inspiron 15 7000, with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 15-inch touchscreen for $599.99 ($150 off), while a conventional HP Pavilion laptop with 16GB of RAM, terabyte hard drive, Core i7 processor, and an Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics card for $799.99. Though the ad claims a $300 discount off the HP, a very similar configuration is currently available on the Costco site for the same price.

Finally, there are four deals that will be available both online and in brick-and-mortar locations, though again they will get a head start on the website starting on Thanksgiving. One desktop is included among these: a full-featured HP Pavilion all-in-one with Core i5 chip, 12 gigs of memory, terabyte hard drive, and 23.8-inch 1080p touchscreen for $699.99 , or $200 less than the current price. The trio of notebooks starts with a 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron 5000 with Core i3, 12GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive for $379.99 ($90 off), then shifts gears to an Asus ROG gaming laptop complete with Core i7 processor, 16 gigs of RAM, terabyte hard drive and 256GB SSD, GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics card, 17.3-inch display, and gaming mouse for $999.99 ($300 savings). A slightly less expensive Dell XPS 13 configuration rounds out the deals -- this version comes with half the SSD capacity and a $1,349.99 price tag.