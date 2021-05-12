Oracle announces in-game ad measurement technology in new CX portfolio update

Oracle is rolling out new capabilities to its Advertising and CX platform that will enable advertisers to measure the effectiveness of ads in video games.

Oracle said the in-game advertising measurement technology includes impressions delivery and General Invalid Traffic (GIVT) measurement for ads in PC, mobile, and web-based 3D gaming environments via Oracle Moat Measurement.

Derek Wise, chief product officer for Oracle Advertising, said this kind of measurement technology is key for advertisers to be able to measure whether an ad was served to a human and to detect any fraudulent ad activity inside games.

"Working with leading in-game advertising platforms Anzu, Bidstack, Adverty, and Frameplay, Oracle Moat enables advertisers to effectively measure impressions and GIVT to determine whether an ad was served to a human and to avoid ad spend on invalid traffic or fraudulent activity," Oracle said in a press release. "By measuring impressions and GIVT, advertisers can make more informed decisions around their investments and better protect ad spend."

Oracle also announced updates within Oracle Subscription Management that aim to help companies increase customer satisfaction and improve retention and renewal. New features include churn probability predictions, pre-built subscription reports, self-service subscription management, and service logistics integration.

Here are few screens:

