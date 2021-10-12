Oracle joins multi-cloud security notification project

Stress in cybersecurity – why overworking information security staff is bad for everyone Watch Now

Oracle is joining the Cloud Security Notification Framework project (CSNF), an initiative looking to develop a standardized framework for dealing with cloud security issues in enterprise environments, which often use a variety of different cloud services.

That reliance on multiple providers can make keeping up with and reacting to security notifications and alerts difficult, because many cloud service providers have their own systems set up for security reporting. The disparate nature can make managing cloud security difficult for businesses – particularly following the growth in the use of cloud services over the past 18 months.

As more organisations shift services towards the cloud, more are adopting a multi-cloud strategy. But while this provides benefits, it also brings challenges with a rise in the number of alerts for different services and additional cybersecurity challenges. It's because of this that CSNF is establishing a common information model, so alerts can be processed at scale while also ensuring the security of services.

Established by ONUG – a collaborative body with the aim of identifying and providing cross-industry solutions to enterprise issues such as cybersecurity and data protection – the Cloud Security Notification Framework project was set up to help fix this problem. Major cloud providers Microsoft, Google and IBM were all already members of the scheme and now they've been joined by Oracle Cloud.

"Multi-cloud is rapidly evolving from an accidental to a purposeful strategy for most organizations," said Bala Chandran, vice president of software and general manager of security products at Oracle.

"I am excited to be joining the ONUG steering committee to help define standards that make cloud security simple and integrated for customers across their cloud platforms."

In addition to Oracle, Sysdig, Wiz, Intuit, Adobe, Qualys and F5 have joined the collaboration to work alongside cloud consumers, such as FedEx, Cigna, Raytheon Technologies, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, and Kaiser, and cloud service providers, including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM.

Nick Lippis, co-founder and co-chairman of ONUG, said: "As more prominent industry players join the community, we are making even greater progress in creating an open-source standard to reduce the wall of worry that comes from increasing security alerts in multi-cloud environments."

