Ever heard of juice jacking? No, it doesn't involve stealing beverages from kids, but it does involve stealing -- stealing data. When you connect your phone, tablet, or laptop to a public outlet, whether that be at the airport, subway station, or local cafe, there's a likelihood that that power source has been modified to steal your personal information. Plugging in your device simply provides the attackers with a direct route to your data.

Of course, this isn't the case with every outlet you use, but still raises the need for something like the Osom Privacy Cable. The USB-C to USB-C is on sale during Amazon Prime Day, and it's one of the very few items I actually bought on impulse. Here's why.

At first glance, the Osom Privacy Cable looks like your ordinary USB-C to USB-C connector. But a closer look reveals a very unique and invaluable feature that can protect you from any juice-jacking criminal.

On the receiving end of the cable is a hardware kill switch that, when turned on, stops any data transfers from happening. When this happens, the cable only serves its charging purpose and nothing more. So, the next time you're sitting by a public outlet, simply turn on the switch before plugging in your phone, tablet, or laptop, and charge without worrying about your data being stolen.

The rest is pretty self-explanatory; when you leave the cable switch off, it can still be used to move files across different devices. The Osom Privacy Cable featured in this Prime Day spotlight measures 1.5m/5ft, which should be long enough for most charging and file-transferring needs. It's also braided, so you won't have to deal with any tangling after it's tossed in a bag.