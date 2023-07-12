'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Ever heard of juice jacking? No, it doesn't involve stealing beverages from kids, but it does involve stealing -- stealing data. When you connect your phone, tablet, or laptop to a public outlet, whether that be at the airport, subway station, or local cafe, there's a likelihood that that power source has been modified to steal your personal information. Plugging in your device simply provides the attackers with a direct route to your data.
Also: The 101 best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Live updates
Of course, this isn't the case with every outlet you use, but still raises the need for something like the Osom Privacy Cable. The USB-C to USB-C is on sale during Amazon Prime Day, and it's one of the very few items I actually bought on impulse. Here's why.
At first glance, the Osom Privacy Cable looks like your ordinary USB-C to USB-C connector. But a closer look reveals a very unique and invaluable feature that can protect you from any juice-jacking criminal.
On the receiving end of the cable is a hardware kill switch that, when turned on, stops any data transfers from happening. When this happens, the cable only serves its charging purpose and nothing more. So, the next time you're sitting by a public outlet, simply turn on the switch before plugging in your phone, tablet, or laptop, and charge without worrying about your data being stolen.
Also: I found the weirdest tech deals for Prime Day, and they're actually useful
The rest is pretty self-explanatory; when you leave the cable switch off, it can still be used to move files across different devices. The Osom Privacy Cable featured in this Prime Day spotlight measures 1.5m/5ft, which should be long enough for most charging and file-transferring needs. It's also braided, so you won't have to deal with any tangling after it's tossed in a bag.