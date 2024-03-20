'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Our favorite Nomad phone cases, chargers, and Apple Watch bands are 20% off right now
Nomad Goods' mobile accessories are known for their quality and Apple-like attention to detail and design. At ZDNET, several of our experts have hands-on tested various products from Nomad, and we've even featured them in multiple roundups of our favorite products, including chargers, cases, and watch bands.
Nomad's top-notch products rarely get discounted. But right now, Nomad is running a big sale offering 20% off sitewide on full price, in-stock gear (excluding limited editions). The Spring's for Friends sale allows you to use the promo code SUPERSPRING2024 at checkout at Nomad, Nanoleaf, Camp Chef, BYLT, and Toad&Co to take advantage of exclusive deals at each retailer.
Also: Nomad's newest iPhone accessory will make you want to ditch your case
If you're looking to shop the Nomad sale, here are a few of the top products we'd recommend. (And for more deals, check out the best deals happening during Amazon's Big Spring Sale this week.)
The best Nomad products to shop at 20% off
Nomad's Sport case is available for the various iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models.
ZDNET's Editor-in-Chief Jason Hiner says that the Sport Case for iPhone is protective, easy-to-grip, lightweight, and notes that it has a very distinctive look.
"The attention to detail is apparent in the slight indent down the sides of the case that make easier to hold and the notched lines in the metal power button that have a wonderful tactile feel," Hiner says.
Also: Don't buy one of Apple's FineWoven cases. Get one of these instead
Nomad offers a range of flagship chargers in varying configurations. The Base One Max combines wireless charging for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in one.
Also: Apple fans will dig this stylish new 3-in-1 charger from Nomad
ZDNET's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reviewed the Base One Max in 2023, and he immediately called out its top quality. "The first thing that I noticed about the Base One Max was how solid, well-built, and premium it felt. In a world where a lot of charging stations can be too lightweight and feel plasticky, this one's constructed from solid metal, premium glass, and dust and scratch-resistant TPU giving it both a heft and presence on a desk or nightstand," he said in his review.
With 20% off, you can save over $30 on this all-in-one charger -- a deal that doesn't come around often.
Nomad's Sport Band for Apple Watch is availale for virtually all models of the Apple Watch and comes in several colors and combinations.
Also: Nomad just made the boldest Apple Watch accessory, and I expect it to sell out
Hiner says it looks great, is comfortable to wear, and is very durable. And at a retail price of $60, it sits nicely between Apple's Sport band ($50) and its Ocean Band ($100) designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. With a 20% off discount, the Nomad Sport Band is a terrific deal.
Nomad's Titanium band for Apple Watch is ZDNET's Matthew Miller's favorite watch strap. The only downside? It's a pricey investment at $300, and hasn't gone on sale in over two years. During the spring sale, you can snag a titanium watch band for 20% off -- a $60 savings.
Also: My favorite Apple Watch Ultra band is not made by Apple
In 2023, Miller tested the titanium band for over a month, and liked its high-end look, great clasp, and overall feel.
"While Apple has a Link Bracelet available for $349. Nomad's $300 Titanium Band is a better option with two colors to choose from, a full-release magnetic clasp, a link adjustment tool, and more. It's a lovely metal accessory that has instantly made my Apple Watch experience all the more premium," Miller said in his review.
Other ZDNET-tested Nomad items to shop during the spring sale
When will this deal expire?
Nomad's sale event will run through March 25 at 12 p.m. PST.