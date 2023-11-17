'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Oura smart ring is on sale for Black Friday (and that never happens)
Oura's high-tech health tracking ring is ZDNET's pick for best smart ring and best fitness ring, and for good reason: It not only tracks your activity and sleep, but also gives you personalized insights for improving your health. And rarely, if ever, does the Oura Ring go on sale. But ahead of Black Friday, you can buy a Heritage Oura Ring or a Horizon Oura Ring at a big discount.
When ZDNET contributor Sherin Shibu reviewed the Oura Ring 3 earlier this year, she said that other wearables on the market pale in comparison to this high tech, health-tracking ring. She used it during strength training, as she cycled, and did yoga, and it offered accurate health tracking data that didn't overwhelm her. "The ring shines where other wearables falter," Shibu writes.
Now through Cyber Monday, Oura is offering discounts on both ring models, with select colors getting substantial discounts. Black and silver rings are $30 off, stealth and brushed titanium rings are $50 off, gold rings are $70 off, and rose gold rings are $100 off.
Oura prioritizes minimalism in both its design and data approach. The Oura Ring delivers data alongside actionable steps you can take to improve, so you aren't just reviewing a low sleep score but instead are finding ways to improve upon that low score the next night.
"The app user experience is intuitive, the ring is lightweight and pleasant to wear, and it efficiently compartmentalized my sleep and wellness data for actionable insights," Shibu writes. You can sync up your ring with Apple Health, Google Fit, iOS, and Android apps to access your health data. For a more extensive look into that health data, like morning sleep analysis and temperature monitoring, you'll need to buy Oura's $5.99 a month membership.
If you want the inside scoop into your health data with a lightweight, no-screen design, the Oura Ring might just be for you. And with this rare discount you can take advantage of until Nov. 27, you won't want to miss out on this deal.