Microsoft's new Windows 10 19H1 test build adds fixes, support for new app updates

It has been almost three weeks since Microsoft released a new test build of its Windows 10 19H1 feature update to Skip Ahead testers. But on September 6, Microsoft rolled out Build 18234, which includes a few updates and support for a few related app refreshes.

It's still quite early in the Windows 10 feature update cycle for 19H1 (the equivalent of "Redstone 6"), hence the relative lack of any new big features at this point.

Credit: Microsoft

But Microsoft did add to today's 19H1 build dark theme support for File Explorer, a feature that already was added to the Windows 10 October 2018 Update test builds. Microsoft also made improvements to Snip & Sketch, the feature formerly known as Screen Sketch, in today's Insider build so that the "New" button is now working. Snip & Sketch is meant to replace, at some point, the Snipping Tool in Windows 10.

Microsoft officials also talked up new features in a number of apps that support 19H1. The latest version of Microsoft's To-Do app now includes inking support. Sticky Notes -- the latest version of which is 3.0 -- adds a number of new features, including the ability to sync notes across devices.

Microsoft is removing temporarily some features in previous releases in today's 19H1 test build. XAML shadows is one such feature, as is the acrylic in some pop-up controls. Microsoft says these will return in a future flight. The ability to name the group of tabs users set aside in Microsoft Edge also has been temporarily removed.

A full list of updates, fixes and improvements is listed in the September 6 blog post about Build 18234.

The 19H1 (also known as 1903) Windows 10 feature update should be ready to roll out to mainstream users around April 2019.