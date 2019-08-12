People's Choice Credit Union wants to be fully-digital by 2020

People's Choice Credit Union wants to become fully-digital by 2020, kickstarting that journey by signing Salesforce to help it go multi-cloud.

People's Choice has been around for 70 years, boasting more than 365,000 members.

But as customer expectations are rapidly changing, People's Choice said it has also accelerated the demand for technology expertise and innovation, echoing many others in saying consumers want the same levels of personalisation and convenience in banking as they get from consumer apps.

People's Choice will be replacing its 10-year-old legacy technology system with Salesforce in attempt to meet such expectations, while also unifying the experience for members and employees.

"Our members are at the heart of everything we do, so it's vital that we have a clear understanding of how we can best meet their needs," People's Choice CEO Steve Laidlaw said.

"Working with [Salesforce] will give People's Choice the ability to better manage information about our members while also gaining the benefits of Salesforce's experience in the US mutuals market.

"This is a major project that is of the utmost importance to People's Choice."

People's Choice will be implementing Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, Einstein Analytics for Financial Services, Community Cloud, MuleSoft, and Marketing Cloud.

People's Choice Credit Union will also launch myTrailhead -- Salesforce's learning experience play touted as empowering organisations to "create a culture of learning" -- to develop and build new skills across its branches in South Australia, Northern Territory, Victoria, Australian Capital Territory, and Western Australia.

