Boost your storage with 50% off a PNY 500GB SSD

If you're finding yourself uninstalling games to make space for new titles, it might be time to upgrade your storage capacity on your desktop or PC. Luckily, PNY is hosting a sale on internal solid state drives right now. You can get 500GB of storage with the PNY CS900 Solid State Drive for only $30 -- saving you 50% so you can apply that saved cash toward other PC upgrades.
Compared to a traditional hard drive, the PNY solid state drive, or SSD, provides a much speedier response for your gaming needs. In fact, most gaming laptops and desktops only use SSDs these days to help ensure you win that boss battle. It's designed as an easy swap from a traditional hard drive, and there are no moving parts, making it perfect for laptop upgrades.
This PNY option is no different, offering speeds of up to 550Mbps sequence. The read and write speeds are only slightly lower than the sequence speeds at 500Mbps, so you can download and upload anything from games to video content or even just family photos.
It's also backwards compatible with SATA II 3GB per second for those that require that backwards compatibility.
We don't know how long this deal will last, so if you're thinking you need to boost your SSD storage, you should add it to your cart today. It's listed on Amazon, but if you have a Best Buy account that you'd prefer to use, you can also buy it there for the same price. And if you want to shop around for more options, be sure to check out our picks for best SSD drives.