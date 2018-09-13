Polar announces Vantage V and Vantage M: Multisport watches with advanced heart rate monitors

Image: Polar

Polar is known for its pioneering heart rate technology and with these two new GPS multisport watches we see its innovation continue in the wrist-based heart rate monitors found on these watches. The optical heart rate provides accurate heart rate readings, running power, training load and recovery data. The metrics help you achieve your best while the Polar system works to coach you to your optimal performance.

These two new Polar multisport GPS watches are focused on accurate heart rate measurements from the wrist, smart coaching, and support for all the sports you may participate in throughout the year. They are not smartwatches, but incorporate the strengths of Polar's history and extensive research and testing to offer affordable, capable GPS watches to help you improve your performance.

Polar Vantage V

The Polar Vantage V incorporates the new Precision Prime heart rate technology that uses nine optical sensors in two colors and wavelengths to extract data from different layers of your skin. Skin contact sensors are also used to help Polar achieve accurate, timely, and reliable heart rate measurements.

An interesting feature of the Vantage V is that it uses both buttons and a touchscreen interface for the best of both worlds. The color touchscreen is used for daily wear, but when you train the touchscreen is deactivated and you can control the experience with the physical buttons. This is exactly what I have been looking for as I prefer buttons when training, but also like the ease of a touchscreen for simple watch functions.

The Vantage V also provides running power, which is generally a measure provided for cyclists or those using a footpod such as Stryd. Measuring running power from the wrist is unique and one of the most exciting features of the Vantage V.

Image: Polar

Up to 40 hours of continuous training (full heart rate and GPS) is possible with the Polar Vantage V with support for more than 130 sport profiles to make sure that every athlete can use this watch to improve performance.

Polar is very focused on coaching and providing support to help you achieve your goals. Training Load Pro and Recovery Pro are two tools to help you train with a free Polar Flow for Coach service for those working with coaches to follow and manage training plans.

Smart coaching provided as part of the Polar experience includes running index, running programs for 5K to full marathons, Polar Sleep Plus, swim metrics, and more.

The Vantage V will be available for $499.99 with black, white, and orange color options available. You can also add the Polar H10 heart rate strap for an additional $50 if you prefer this over wrist-based measurements.

Polar Vantage M

The Polar Vantage M includes some of the same features as the Vantage V, including the Polar Precision Prime heart rate technology. The battery is advertised to last up to 30 hours on the Vantage M.

Training Load Pro, Polar Flow for Coach, and most of the same metrics (running index, running program, etc.) are also supported. The major differences in the V and M are that running power and Recover Pro are not provided on the Vantage M and the interface is controlled with buttons since there is no touchscreen available on the Vantage M.

The Vantage M will be available in black, white, or red for $279.99.