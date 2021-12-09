Polycade brings computer gaming out into the world -- and they're expanding

StackCommerce

If you didn't realize gaming has taken over the entertainment industry during past decade, then you really weren't ready for 2020.

COVID-19 locked people in their homes, making an already dominant entertainment colossus swell up like it was shot with steroids. Last year, American gamers spent almost $57 billion on their fix, a 27 percent surge from the previous year. A majority 55 percent of gamers said they played more games during the pandemic than beforehand, and an overwhelming 90 percent said they planned to keep on playing as the world reopens.

In recent decades, gaming has struggled to find its footing outside the home. It's not practical to fill your bar, restaurant, cafe, or retail outlet with bulky video game cabinets like the heyday of arcades. But what if you could bring in a mid-sized gaming platform that wouldn't take up much space, could play loads of popular games, and would generate income for your business?

That's the allure of the Polycade, a gaming system that's built for entrepreneurs to take advantage of the surge in impulse gaming. With Polycade, owners can bring a trim, plug-and-play, wall-mounted super-arcade into almost any retail or high-traffic area. And the company is launching a grand expansion effort to make that plan a reality.

If the idea isn't enough to grab your attention, then Polycade's pedigree should. The company was co-founded by Tyler Bushnell, son of Atari and Chuck E. Cheese co-founder Nolan Bushnell. Just like his dad helped pioneer home gaming and arcade gaming in the '80s, Tyler wants to bring back the arcade -- just in a smarter, more efficient form.

The Polycade essentially brings PC gaming into the world. It has a wall-mounted unit with a 27-inch monitor, a panel of controllers, and a WiFi-enabled, super-charged computer capable of streaming thousands of games almost anywhere.

Thanks to its access to the Steam gaming community, the Polycade works with retro games like Pac-Man, Galaga, Street Fighter, and more as well as new console games like Mortal Kombat 11, Injustice: Gods Among Us, and others. The platform includes dozens of curated games, spanning all eras of video game history to satisfy gamers of all ages.

While the unit is available for home use, it can also be a big draw for a business. Store owner's can use the system to run tournaments, to charge per minute of play, or to charge a more standard per play fee.

The company is already partnering with notable companies and organizations, including Comcast, Viacom, The Price Is Right, and more. Now, business owners, property managers, and others dedicated to bringing more foot traffic and revenue to their locations can check out the Polycade website and decide how a Polycade system could best draw attention to their business.