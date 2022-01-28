Why you can trust ZDNet
Prepare for CompTIA exams and refresh your resume with this $30 training bundle

If you've got the tech skills and experience to qualify for better jobs but keep missing out, maybe you need some impressive certifications to make employers sit up and take notice.

If you're disappointed with the way your tech career is progressing, it may be because your resume doesn't have all of the certifications that employers are looking for. One way to turn recruiters heads is by earning a CompTIA certification, but you'll need to pass the vendor's exams to do so. The 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle contains prep material that can help you earn them for $29.99.

These DojoLab courses include Performance-based Questions (PBQs) and labs that follow CompTIA's exam curriculum. There are no lectures, but they give you a chance to practice your existing skills and become familiar with the type of questions you'll face during the exams. You also get to be part of a community of fellow IT students and subject matter experts.

"CompTIA A+ (220-1001)" prepares you for an entry-level certification that validates your ability to use the latest technology to support IT infrastructure at the enterprise level. "CompTIA A+ (220-1002)" covers Core 2, which includes the configuration and installation of operating systems, operational procedures, software troubleshooting, expanded security and more.

You can refresh your knowledge of network architecture and validate your skills in deploying networks with "CompTIA Network+ (N10-007 & N10-008)". The certification you can earn with "CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004)" not only demonstrates your knowledge of all major Linux distributions but also advances your progress toward the advanced certifications.

Cybersecurity skills are in great demand, so you definitely want yours certified in order to stand out among the competition when applying for the best jobs. "CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)" will help you earn the certification of baseline skills that are required for core security functions.

Don't pass up this chance to learn what you need to know in order to pass your CompTIA exams on your first try. Get lifetime access to the 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle while it's on sale for only $29.99.

The 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle: Lifetime Access

$29.99 at ZDNet Academy

