Prepare for power outages and save $100 with this solar generator

StackCommerce

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation.

Power outages aren't just an annoyance. Depending on how long they last, they can be life-changing -- especially for those who work from home. Whether it's damage to the power grid from natural disasters, cyberattacks, or simply a systemic failure like Texas's in 2021, homeowners need to be prepared.

Portable generators are an excellent failsafe, but solar generators are even better. And Geneverse's HomePower ONE system is proving to be one of the most reliable. The main battery unit weighs under 25 pounds but can deliver over 1,000 watts of power on a single charge. That's enough to keep your essential devices powered up for a week.

Thanks to the variety of outlets on the HomePower ONE, there's hardly a gadget you can't plug in. There are two USB-C plugs and two USB-A connections, one of which has Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 capability. There's even a 12V / 10A "cigarette lighter" connection for car charging.

You can recharge the generator from your car or home electrical outlet, but the real appeal here is that the HomePower ONE comes packaged with a solar panel specially designed for its needs. The SolarPower ONE is a bank of solar cells that you can set up in under a minute anywhere there's sunlight. Touted as 50% more efficient than traditional home solar panels, it delivers a 200W output to charge the HomePower ONE or any compatible device. Both highly-rated items come with a warranty and are fully certified by the US Department of Energy and the FCC.

Right now, you can get the HomePower ONE Generator and SolarPower ONE solar panels for $1,499, down almost $100 from the total MSRP of $1,597.