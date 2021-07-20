Pure Storage expands its as-a-service portfolio

Pure Storage, the Flash storage systems pioneer, announced the expansion of its as-a-service portfolio. The new offerings include FlashStack delivered as-a-Service, as well as Portworx Cloud Consumption.

FlashStack is converged infrastructure delivered jointly by Pure and Cisco. Delivered as a service, it offers customers AI-based software-defined infrastructure with a flexible consumption model. It's scalable, holistically managed, and customers can leverage re-tested, validated reference architectures for popular workloads.

Meanwhile, Portworx Cloud Consumption brings a consumption-based model to Kubernetes storage. Pure acquired Portworx last year as part of its push into multi-cloud data services. It allows customers to operate and scale enterprise apps across any cloud or data center. However, it can be difficult to predict how many servers are needed to run applications on Kubernetes.

To address this, Portworx Cloud Consumption lets customers consume purchased Portworx hours at any rate throughout the year, similar to how they consume public cloud reserved instances.

Pure Storage launched its Pure as-a-Service offering in 2018 and continues to expand its subscription offerings. In its most recent published financial results, delivered in May, Pure noted that total revenue grew 12 percent year-over-year, while subscription services revenue grew 35 percent. Subscription services revenue now represents approximately 39 percent of total sales.

