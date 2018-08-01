Put the Auto-Vox X1 10-inch dash-cam in your car for $187

ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter scours the web for great deals on computers, phones, services and much more. Prices and availability are accurate at the time deals are shared. Some products and services may not be available outside the U.S. Follow BBH on Facebook and Twitter, where he's known as The Cheapskate. Plus: You'll find more Cheapskate deals on CNET.

I can think of countless reasons to install a dash cam in your vehicle, if not your entire fleet of vehicles.

Ah, but which one? I've seen them priced as low as $50, and I've seen them as high as, well, today's deal: $250. Obviously there are feature and performance differences between those two price points -- but let's come back to that in a moment.

For now, this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can get the Auto-Vox X1 dual-lens dash cam for $187.49 shipped. That's after applying promo code F7VYI8QG at checkout. Normally it sells for $250, and according to CamelCamelCamel, that price hasn't budged since the X1 debuted back in February.

Calling this a dash cam is actually selling it a bit short. It's that, yes, but it's also a wide-angle rearview mirror. In fact, it installs right over your existing rearview, using a simple but effective pair of heavy-duty rubber bands.

So right from the jump, you're getting a better field of view (well, rear-view) while driving. But there's also a backup camera that installs just above your license plate or, if you prefer, under your tailgate. With a little easy wiring, that camera will engage automatically when you put the car in reverse.

Other noteworthy features: The entire mirror is a touchscreen, one that's nearly 10 inches wide. There's a lane-departure warning system and a wired GPS receiver, the latter used for recording things like speed, direction and route. (That's a potential boon for any business that needs to track drivers.)

Beyond that, it does all the usual dash-cam stuff, including automatic loop recording, night vision, collision detection and so on.

From here I'll turn you over to Eileen Brown's in-depth Auto-Vox X1 review. She liked the unit a lot, save for a few minor issues.

I think if you're looking for a premium dash cam that can do more than just record front-facing video, this is worth a look -- especially considering the discount.