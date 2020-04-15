PyCharm: Here's what Python programming language developers get in new IDE update

Developer tools maker JetBrains has released PyCharm 2020.1, the latest version of its IDE for Python programming.

JetBrains has released the latest stable version of its PyCharm integrated development environment (IDE) for the Python programming language. 

PyCharm is a popular IDE for Python developers on Windows, macOS, and Linux. According to JetBrains' 2019 Python survey, PyCharm is by far the most widely used IDE for Python programming, ahead of Microsoft's Visual Studio Code for Python

Developer

The latest version, PyCharm 2020.1, brings improvements to Git version control, smoother Python installation on Windows, better web development tools, and database improvements as well as updates to the IDE itself. 

This update makes it easier to interactively rebase code commits by allowing users to select a commit in history, right-click, and then choose 'interactively rebase from here'. Users should also find it easier to move between the commit window and code by choosing to view the commit window as a tool window next to their code. 

JetBrains has added a search field to the Git branches popup to make it more obvious that users can search a list. There are also new indications that show if a branch has incoming or outgoing commits. 

PyCharm will now also download and install Git on a computer that lacks the version-control system. 

The PyCharm debugger has gained smart stepping to get the right call without needing to split a line of code. It will also be easier for Python users to get started on a Windows machine now that PyCharm prompts the user to download and install Python on a machine that doesn't have it installed. 

This update makes it easier to update the package requirements file, requirements.txt. 

The PyCharm Professional Edition now includes an 'Add import' quick-fix for Django templates and offers improved code completion in Django templates. For users using Vue.js for frontend development, PyCharm pro now supports Vuex. 

Enabled by default now is JetBrains' Mono font, which it says was specifically designed for programming and is enabled by default. 

The IDE introduces a feature called LightEdit, which allows users to edit a script that isn't part of a project. Users can now also split the terminal in PyCharm vertically or horizontally to run multiple commands and see their outputs simultaneously.  

More on Python and programming languages

  • New programming language rankings: Python now as popular as Java, as TypeScript climbs  
  • Programming languages: Java developers flock to Kotlin and ditch Oracle JDK for OpenJDK  
  • Programming language popularity: Apple's Objective-C tumbles down the rankings  
  • Programming languages: Go and Python are what developers most want to learn  
  • Know Python language and up for a 'hardcore' coding test? Get in touch, says Tesla  
  • Java or C++, Full stack or Front end: The programming languages and developer jobs that pay you the most  
  • Google reveals new Python programming language course: Scholarships for 2,500  
  • Microsoft boosts programming language Python's popular VS Code extension  
  • Programming language of 2019? Python beaten by trusty old C  
  • Programming language Python's popular extension for Visual Studio Code revamped  
  • Programming language Python 2.7 code is now frozen: Last release coming in April  
  • Netflix: Our Metaflow Python library for faster data science is now open source  
  • Tech jobs: Python programming language and AWS skills demand has exploded  
  • Python programming language creator retires, saying: 'It's been an amazing ride'
  • Programming languages: How Instagram's taming a multimillion-line Python monster
  • Salesforce: Why we ditched Python for Google's Go language in Einstein Analytics  
  • Microsoft: We want you to learn Python programming language for free
  • JPMorgan's Athena has 35 million lines of Python code, and won't be updated to Python 3 in time TechRepublic
  • Mozilla's radical open-source move helped rewrite rules of tech CNET

    • Related Topics:

    Apple Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration

    More from Liam Tung

    Related Stories

      • 1 of 3