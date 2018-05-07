Qlik announces new Latin America head

Former sales director Paulo Iannone will be responsible for some markets in the region.

Business intelligence and data visualization firm Qlik has promoted Paulo Iannone to lead some of its Latin American markets.

Iannone, formerly a regional sales director, has now become a regional country manager, responsible for heading operations of markets such as Argentina, Chile, Peru and Colombia.

The exception will be Mexico and Brazil, which are larger markets for the firm and, as such, have their own country managers.

Eduardo Kfouri, Vice President for Qlik Latin America, continues to head operations for the region overall.

The company is becoming more relevant in the data analytics space. In a recent study on market share for analytics and systems that support decision making, players such as Qlik have had a mention in terms of market share, along with Microsoft and IBM.

In this segment, SAP leads, with 26 percent of the market, followed by Oracle with 19 percent and Totvs with 13 percent.

