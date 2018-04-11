Qordoba adds AI emotion scoring to product content to improve user experiences

Video: Microsoft offers private audience capability for developers working on Windows 10 apps

Whether users perceive an app as bold, quirky, professional, or cute depends primarily on the copy.

Different cultures and individuals can have different reactions to similar content posted online, so brands need to make sure that their message is being received as intended.

Although users can customize and personalize content in CRM and email systems, there are few tools that enables customization in software interfaces, apps, and products.

Now, a company aims to manage all the words in the online user experience.

San Francisco-based Qordoba has released a product that gives users relevant online content to resonate with users. Its Strings Intelligence Platform enables product teams to manage all words across their products.

Its machine learning-based solution extracts text from strings in source code to make words accessible and measurable across platforms.

It integrates unsupervised machine learning-based affect detection between online video and text, and it allows users to measure the emotional content of online copy across 21 languages.

It has capability to score emotional tone in online content and measures the emotional content of copy to improve the user's online experience. It analyses and measures copy for brand consistency, emotional tone, style, vocabulary, and grammar.

The content scoring mechanism is based on Affect Detection. This is a computer science discipline that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to understand the primary emotion conveyed by written text.

The platform uses natural language processing techniques to identify the emotion associated with a specific combination of words, which allows developers to create more effective user interfaces.

A 2013 user experience report shows that the words in applications have the most impact on user engagement, with four-times conversion differential on improving text.

Managing the text part of an interface can be a huge challenge for brands. Spelling and grammar errors or showing an inappropriate emotional tone can affect brand perception and disrupt brand consistency, especially in a global organisation.

Giving brands access to a managed interface layer enables product content to be managed and measured in a central repository, and it can only improve the user experience and streamline content management.

May Habib, Qordoba's co-founder, said: "Copy is created by dozens, and in the enterprise, hundreds of different authors, with no automated system to see if people are adhering to a company's brand voice or style. Some text is hard-coded into source code, where it becomes difficult to find and risky to update."

