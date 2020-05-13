Qualtrics adds new listening, automation and data integrations to CoreXM

SAP's Qualtrics is adding new features to its CoreXM platform to be more proactive with customer feedback using advanced listening, predictive artificial intelligence and automation.
Qualtrics is a key cog in SAP's cloud growth strategy as it aims to meld customer data with operational data. CoreXM is Qualtrics unifying layer for its portfolio of services such as CustomerXM, EmployeeXM, ProductXM and BrandXM.
CoreXM now integrates 125 data sources that aim to monitor feedback and customer emotions and combine the data with analytics the ability to automatically trigger actions to improve experiences.
The new updates to CoreXM include:
- Ultimate listening, a system that gathers feedback from more than 125 data sources and captures feedback through surveys, chat bots, online reviews, social media and partner systems.
- Predictive AI, which will have new integrations with Qualtrics' TextiQ and StatsiQ. The integrations CoreXM to use analytics on structured and unstructured data.
- Automated Actions upgrades that include more than 40 workflows to raise tickets, send alerts and create notifications to close loops with customers. Automated Actions integrate CRM, messaging, ticketing, rewards, business process automation and marketing systems. There are pre-built integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Slack, Zendesk, ServiceNow, Jira and others.
