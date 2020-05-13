Qualtrics adds new listening, automation and data integrations to CoreXM

Top Cloud Providers Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multi-cloud spin. Here's a look at how the cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players that run your company as well as their latest strategic moves. Read More

SAP's Qualtrics is adding new features to its CoreXM platform to be more proactive with customer feedback using advanced listening, predictive artificial intelligence and automation.

Qualtrics is a key cog in SAP's cloud growth strategy as it aims to meld customer data with operational data. CoreXM is Qualtrics unifying layer for its portfolio of services such as CustomerXM, EmployeeXM, ProductXM and BrandXM.

CoreXM now integrates 125 data sources that aim to monitor feedback and customer emotions and combine the data with analytics the ability to automatically trigger actions to improve experiences.

The new updates to CoreXM include: