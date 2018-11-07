Raspberry Pi clone Rock Pi 4 starts at just $39 but with powerful RK3399 chip

Single-board computer maker Radxa has announced what looks to be the cheapest board to date using the popular Rockchip RK3399 chipset.

The Rock Pi 4 is the latest RK3399-based board on the market, joining the recently launched NanoPi NEO4, the Pine64, Renegade Elite, and the NanoPi M4.

All of them offer a more powerful alternative to the $35 Raspberry Pi, but until now none has come close to matching its price.

The RockPi 4 with 1GB of RAM will cost $39, undercutting the NanoPi NEO4 by $10, and bringing it within range of the Raspberry Pi. Many other boards with the six-core RK3399 cost over $100.

Radxa has closely followed the design of the Raspberry Pi and uses the same 40-pin GPIO header, so that buyers can take advantage of the large hardware ecosystem built around the Raspberry Pi's design.

The Rock Pi 4 measures 85mm x 54mm and is available in two variants, dubbed Model A and Model B. The difference between the two is that the Model B has power over Ethernet (PoE) support with the help of Raspberry Pi's PoE HAT, as well as 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0.

Both models are available with 1GB, 2GB or 4GB of RAM and feature a Gigabit Ethernet port capable of 940Mbit/s speeds, according to the specs sheet.

The RockPi 4 features an M.2 connector that supports up to 2TB M2 NVME SSD storage, and an eMMC module that supports up to 128GB storage.

The HDMI 2.0 port can display at 4K/60Hz, and the board has a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB 3.0 ports, and two USB 2.0 ports, as well as a USB Type-C port for power.

The 2GB and 4GB versions of the Model A cost $49 and $65, respectively. The Model B with 1GB costs $49, while the 2GB and 4GB variants cost $59 and $75, respectively.

The Rock Pi can run Android 9.0 while Debian and Ubuntu are officially supported, but other Linux distributions will have community support.

Image: Radxa

Image: ​Radxa

Previous and related coverage

New Raspberry Pi-like Odroid-H2 board packs Intel Gemini Lake quad-core CPU

The new Odroid-H2 board could suit modders who want to build a Linux media and gaming system.

Raspberry Pi's new TV add-on is out: But there's a catch for US users

Raspberry Pi Foundation launches a Pi Zero-shaped TV add-on for the popular single-board computer.

Raspberry Pi A+-sized $10 La Frite Linux board has better specs at half the price

Libre Computer's $10 La Frite board offers a cheap alternative to the Raspberry Pi A+.

Raspberry Pi-like price, tiny six-core NanoPi NEO4 could be the perfect pocket server

The NanoPi NEO4 is the cheapest board based on a Rockchip 3399, but the catch is there's only 1GB RAM and you may need a separate heatsink

A Raspberry Pi-style computer you can build yourself: Blueberry Pi

Provided you can think of something useful to do with a board with only 64MB of on-chip RAM.

Google AI on Raspberry Pi: Now you get official TensorFlow support

Google's TensorFlow team makes it a whole lot easier to get AI up and running on a Raspberry Pi.

Raspberry Pi goes Android Auto: Now you can build your own cheap car head unit

Why buy a finished Android Auto head unit when you can hack one together with a Raspberry Pi 3?

Google includes a Raspberry Pi in a DIY smart speaker kit CNET

The updated kits are rolling out to Target and include everything you need to build your own smart speaker or smart camera.

Raspberry Pi: A cheat sheet TechRepublic

Everything you need to know about the tiny, ultra-cheap computer that has taken the world by storm.