Read smarter, not harder with this Headway subscription that's 76% off right now

StackSocial

New and compelling works of nonfiction are coming out every week. While most of us, in theory, would enjoy passing the spare time we have by reading each and every new release, in practice, it is much harder to allocate time and energy to doing so. If you want to stay up on current issues, or simply read the best nonfiction that's out right now without the time dedication a 300-plus-page book requires, a lifetime Headway Premium subscription could be the thing for you.

Headway Premium is a mobile app that provides summaries and lessons from well-known non-fiction books to fit learning into that busy schedule of yours.. Right now, a Headway Premium lifetime subscription is only $70, 76% off its original price -- no coupon needed.

Learn on your own schedule

A 2019 study found that the average American adult has roughly five hours of spare time every day, but it is rarely sequential. The free time we do have is usually broken up into bite-size minutes with little room for pursuing those time-demanding activities like investing in your learning. Headway takes those chunks of leisure time and makes the most of them to work improving yourself.

Headway is a supplemental reading tool rather than a book replacement. For example, nothing is worse than buying that new book and reading the first 50 pages only to realize it's a bore and you've wasted your time and money. You can use Headway's nonfiction summaries as an independent source of insight, or you can treat them like a primer for a text. If you like what you see, then it may be worth taking the time to read the full book.

Why browse social media during your leisure time when you can dedicate that time to enriching your life with knowledge instead? Access an ever-expanding collection of over 1500 summaries in written or audio formats and finish processing them in only 15 minutes. Much quicker than the multi-week commitment of a book. Summary selections are curated based on your interest. This subscription promotion is only available to new users and can be installed on one desktop or mobile device.

Get a lifetime subscription to Headway Premium for $70.