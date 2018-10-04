Russian cyber spies busted by Netherlands 'left behind evidence of many operations'

The accusations against Russia just keep on coming. On Thursday, just after the UK and Australia accused Russia of being behind a wave of global cyber-attacks, the Netherlands defense ministry announced that four Russian intelligence officers had been "escorted" out of the country back in April, after being caught in action.

The spies, who come from Russian military intelligence (GRU), had apparently been planning to hack into the networks of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is located in The Hague.

Their equipment, seized by Dutch intelligence, also pointed to involvement in other hacking incidents around the world, including a hack on anti-doping officials.

The spies, Alexey Minin, Oleg Sotnikov, Evgenii Serebriakov, and Aleksei Morenets, were among the seven GRU officers indicted by the US Justice Department on Thursday, in part for the anti-doping attack.

According to a Nertherlands ministry statement, the operatives had set up equipment in the boot of a car in the parking lot of the Marriot Hotel next to the OPCW offices.

The equipment was for hacking into the organization's Wi-Fi networks, and the ministry said it was "operational" when Netherlands intelligence officers rumbled the spies.

"The cyber operation targeting the OPCW is unacceptable," said defense minister Ank Bijleveld. "Our exposure of this Russian operation is intended as an unambiguous message that the Russian Federation must refrain from such actions."

The incident intersects with a multitude of diplomatic firestorms, including the Skripal poisoning investigation, the Syrian civil war, and the investigation into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

According to the UK ambassador to the Netherlands, Peter Wilson, at the time of the spying attempt the OPCW was investigating the nerve-agent attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, England, earlier this year. The UK has attributed that attack to the GRU.

The OPCW was also investigating the April chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma, which killed dozens of people. The attack was blamed on Syrian forces. Russia backs Assad's Syrian regime, and has been accused of working alongside it to cover up evidence of the use of chemical weapons in Douma.

"This operation in The Hague by the GRU was not an isolated act," said Wilson. "The unit involved, known in the Russian military as Unit 26165, has sent officers around the world to conduct brazen close-access cyber operations."

The laptops seized from the GRU agents proved interesting, as they appeared to have also connected to a Wi-Fi network at a 2016 World Anti-Doping Agency meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, where conference-goers found their equipment compromised by 'APT28' malware that had probably been deployed by someone on the same hotel Wi-Fi network.

One of the spies, named as Yevgeniy Serebriako, also conducted "malign activity" in Malaysia, in an attempt to learn more about the MH17 investigation there. Investigators believe Russia supplied the missile system that was used to bring down the passenger jet, killing 298 people.

"Any incident in which the integrity of international organizations is undermined is unacceptable," said Bijleveld. "We have therefore summoned the Russian ambassador to remind him of this."

US defense secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday that Russia had to be held accountable for the OPCW hacking attempt.

A Wednesday Reuters report said the US was planning to announce soon that it was willing to use offensive and defensive cyber capabilities on behalf of NATO.

According to The Guardian, a Russian foreign-ministry spokeswomen described the OPCW accusations as "big fantasies".

