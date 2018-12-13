Salesforce adds JavaScript support to Lightning platform

Salesforce on Thursday announced it's adding JavaScript support to the Lightning Platform, its app development platform. The new Lightning Web Components Is a standards-based programming model that enables developers to build reusable components using JavaScript.

JavaScript is the most popular programming language, used in 95 percent of all websites.

Lightning Web Components includes a standards-based component authoring format, compiler and rendering engine.

Salesforce noted that the new tool is part of its effort to offer a range of developer services, as well as low-code tools, so that organizations don't have to recruit new talent to build enterprise apps.

"We are constantly working and looking for ways to help our customers build faster, innovate and deliver new products to their customers and employees," Mike Rosenbaum, EVP of product at Salesforce, said in a statement. "Every time we release a new platform capability we see an acceleration of innovation in our 150,000 customer base, and we are excited to see what our community of developers will do with Lightning Web Components."

