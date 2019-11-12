Jamf launches security analytics, visibility for Mac deployments

Jamf launched Jamf Protect, a service that adds visibility and analytics to Apple's native tools on the Mac.

Launched at the Jamf Nation User conference (JNUC), Jamf Protect, now generally available, is an addition to the Jamf suite of macOS fleet management tools. What Jamf Protect does is add visibility to Apple's macOS security tools such as XProtect and Gatekeeper. Typically, that information wasn't visible to chief information security officers that are responsible for compliance, reporting and responding to threats.

Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf, said security executives asked for a service that would add security visibility. Apple's defenses typically report threats and data to Apple not enterprise security chiefs. "We are embracing Apple's native security capabilities and providing enterprise visibility," said Hager. "We also have a rich set of data and know what's happening on the Mac and how it maps to industry standards."

Features of Jamf Protect include:

Analytics to assess behavioral-based risks, anomalies and threats.

Real-time alerts to analyze activity on device and choose whether to proactively block, isolate or remediate threats.

Control over what data is collected and where it is sent in security information and event management software.

Minimal use of device resources and preservation of user experience.

Support for Apple's Endpoint Security Framework.

Audit against security benchmarks across Jamf managed deployments.

Jamf

Jamf

Along with the launch of Jamf Protect, the company added updates and features to its other products.

Those updates include: