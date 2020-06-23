Salesforce, Siemens partner for new suite of touch-free tech for the workplace

Salesforce and Siemens have partnered on a new workplace technology suite that aims to help businesses create a touch-less office environment when employees return to the workplace. The partnership combines Salesforce's Work.com products with Siemens' smart infrastructure services, including its Comfy and Enlighted IoT apps.

Key products will include mobile boarding passes for employee to access office buildings and elevators, and an occupancy management system that allows employees to reserve conference rooms and desks through the Comfy app.

Additionally, occupancy and location data provided by Enlighted and aggregated within Comfy, including employee check-in and desk and room reservations, will aim to give businesses a process for manual, opt-in contact tracing in Work.com.

"The safe return of people to the workplace is a global challenge, and it's vital that companies protect their employees to build trust and confidence," said Roland Busch, Deputy CEO and member of the managing board of Siemens AG. "Together with Salesforce we can swiftly support businesses around the world to implement technology which supports employees as they return to the office, while laying the foundations of long-term digital transformation in workplaces."

Enterprise technology vendors have ramped up development of various platforms meant to help manage work through the pandemic and the transition back into the physical workplace. Salesforce launched Work.com last month in response to the pandemic. The site gives organizations access to a "command center" application, which provides a common interface for tools a business may want to use to manage their post-coronavirus operations.

While Work.com is focused on re-opening facilities, Salesforce has also compiled resources from third-party partners on the the AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Businesses page. Those resources are focused more on tools to help stabilize business operations before facilities can re-open -- such as cloud telephony or digital signature tools.

RELATED: