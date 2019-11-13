Samsung and Korean streaming service to launch HDR10+ content

Samsung Electronics and South Korean streaming service Watcha will launch HDR10+ content on the latter's platform, the pair have announced.

Watcha will launch HDR10+ content from the first quarter of 2020 on its namesake streaming service Watch Play.

HDR, or high dynamic range, is a technology that shows bright areas brighter and dark areas darker by optimising contrast ratio.

Samsung formed the HDR10+ alliance with Panasonic and 21st Century Fox in September 2017. As of last month, the alliance has expanded to over 90 members, the South Korean tech giant said.

Early members were mostly TV makers but it now includes phone makers such as Xiaomi and Oppo, as well as streaming services like Amazon and Rakuten TV. It also includes media companies such as Warner Bros.

Samsung itself has widened the application of HDR10+ to its smartphones with the launch of Galaxy S10 earlier this year.

Combined, the members have launched over 1,500 pieces of HDR10+ content so far, Samsung said.

