Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 3 XL: We compare specs, prices, features

Apple recently announced three new iPhones: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The trio of phones each offers its own set of features, with the main differences involving display size, display quality, and camera features. Here's a good breakdown of the differences.

Preorders for the new iPhone lineup begin on Friday, Sept. 13, with the phones arriving in stores a week later on Sept. 20.

For those debating between getting a Note 10 Plus, an iPhone Pro Max, or a Pixel 3 XL, hopefully, the chart and discussion below will help with your decision. Admittedly, the chart is a little slanted toward the Note 10 Plus and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, only because the Pixel 3 XL is nearly a year old.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 4 in October. We'll be sure to do another comparison at that time.



Galaxy Note 10 Plus Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Google Pixel 3 XL Starting Price $1,049 at Samsung $1,099 at Apple $599 (launched at $899) on Amazon Operating System Android 9 Pie with One UI iOS 13 Android 10 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Memory 12GB Pending launch 4GB Storage 256GB/512GB 64GB/256GB/512GB 64GB/128GB External Storage Yes No No Display 6.8-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED 3,040×1,440 HDR10+ Certified 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 2,688x1,242 HDR10 display 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED 2,960x1,440 HDR Support Rear Camera 16MP ultra wide f2.2, 12MP wide-angle f1.5/f2.4, 12MP Telephoto f2.1, DepthVision Camera (VGA) 12MP wide-angle f1.8, 12MP telephoto f2.0, 12MP ultra wide f2.4 12MP dual-pixel f1.8 Front Camera 10MP f2.2 12MP f2.2 8MP wide-angle f2.2, 8MP normal FOV f1.8 Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC Battery 4,300mAh Pending launch 3,430mAh Charging port USB-C Lightning USB-C Authentication Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, face recognition Face ID Fingerprint sensor Dimensions 77.2 x 162.3 x 7.9mm, 196g 77.8 x 158 x 8.1mm, 226g 76.7 x 158 x 7.9mm, 184g

I think the biggest differences between the three devices come down to the cameras. Actually, now more than ever, the camera capabilities are very similar. With the exception of the number of lenses, all three phones now have some sort of low-light photography feature -- night mode -- that turns very dark environments into photos that look like they were taken during the day.

The Note 10 Plus is the only giant-sized flagship device that offers expandable storage if that's something that's important to you. The iPhone 11 Pro Max unexplainably still starts at 64GB of storage, going up $150 for a 256GB model -- the starting point of the Note 10 Plus. The Pixel 3 XL only comes in 64GB or 128GB configurations.

When it comes to cost, the Note 10 Plus is arguably the better deal. Granted, the Pixel 3 XL at $599 is a heck of a deal if you don't really care that the Pixel 4 is just around the corner.

