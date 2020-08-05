Samsung announces Galaxy Z Fold 2 with bigger front display, new colors and hole-punch display

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/ZDNet

After announcing the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra , Samsung officially announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Even though the phone has gained a "Z" in its name, matching the name of the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G, two more Samsung phones that have a foldable display, this is very much the second-generation Galaxy Fold device. Samsung also used its Unpacked event to announce the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus , Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 .

The Z Fold 2 now boasts a larger front display, measuring 6.2-inches. The original Fold's front screen measured 4.6-inches.

The Z Fold 2 opens like a book to reveal a foldable display that measures 7.6-inches, converting the front smartphone-like experience into a tablet-like experience, all in the same device. Instead of a notch taking up a corner of the internal display, like on the original Fold, the Z Fold 2 uses Samsung's Infinity-O display with a hole-punch for a selfie cam.

The original Fold was plagued with launch issues just days before its release in early 2019, with reviewers experiencing issues with the foldable screen, prompting Samsung to delay the release until later in the year. ZDNet's Matthew Miller eventually reviewed the Fold, and found it to be an excellent device, with room for improvement.

The Z Fold 2 will be available in mystic bronze and mystic black. Samsung will release the Z Fold 2 sometime in September, but that's about all we know about the official release. Pricing was not announced. But knowing the original Fold cost $1,980, we don't expect the Z Fold 2 to be any cheaper.

You can reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 2 if you're already sold, or at least want to learn more when Samsung is ready to launch its latest foldable.