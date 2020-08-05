Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 is official: Release date, features, specs, and everything else you need to know

Samsung

After months of leaks, rumors and speculation, Samsung just made the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra official . The two smartphones were announced at the company's latest Unpacked event, where it also announced the Galaxy Buds Live , Galaxy Watch 3 and two new tablets in the Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus .

If you've been following Note 20 news in the recent weeks and months, you probably weren't all that surprised with Samsung's announcement. For those who weren't following along, that's alright. We'll break down the two phones below and fill you in on all the details.

What will the new Galaxy Note be called?

Galaxy Note 20

And, of course, there's a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra model

Samsung, like many electronics companies, likes to stick to a naming scheme once it's established. That said, we didn't expect Samsung to follow up the Galaxy Note 10 with the Galaxy Note 11. Instead, Samsung followed the same naming approach it took with the Galaxy S20 earlier this year, and announce the Galaxy Note 20.

Unlike the S20 line's three different models, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are all you have to choose from.

When can I buy the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra?

Preorders start Aug. 6 at 12:01am ET

Orders will begin arriving on Aug. 21

Samsung and its carrier partners will start taking preorders for the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra on Aug. 6 at 12:01am ET, or if you're on the west coast in the US, Aug. 5 at 9:01pm PT. Orders will begin to arrive a couple of weeks later on Aug. 21.

If you preorder before Aug. 20, you'll get $100 Samsung Credit if you buy a Note 20, or $150 if you buy a Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung

What does the Galaxy Note 20 look like?

A lot like the Galaxy S20 Ultra

The S Pen slot has been moved

There's still a huge camera bump on the back

The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra look similar, save for size and the camera bump on the back. Otherwise, the Note 20 looks really similar to last year's Note 10 mixed with the S20 line.

The photos above appear to be the Note 20, not the Ultra. You can tell by the camera bump. Here's the Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung

Specifications?

A 120Hz QHD display on the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Snapdragon 865+

5G on both models

100x zoom is already a thing of the past

Qualcomm recently announced the Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile processor, and that's exactly what you'll find in the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. The slightly upgraded processor adds a 10% boost in CPU and GPU performance, breaking the 3GHz frequency threshold. Like the standard 865 processor, it includes 5G connectivity.

Here's a breakdown of the rest of the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra's specifications.

Note 20:

6.7" FHD+ (Flat) 60Hz display

12MP, 64MP, 12MP 3x Op, 30x Di rear camera setup;

10MP front camera;

4,300mAh battery;

8GB/128GB RAM and storage;

Snapdragon 865+ processor;

Sub6/mmWave 5G;

Colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Gray, Mystic Green;

Other: S-Pen 26ms, IP68, Stereo SPK;

Note 20 Ultra:

6.9" WQHD+ edge display with 120Hz;

12MP, 108MP, 12MP, 5x Op, 50x Di rear camera;

10MP front camera;

4,500mAh battery;

12GB/128GB and 512G RAM and storage;

Snapdragon 865+ processor;

Sub6/mmWave 5G;

Colors: Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, Mystic Black;

Other: S-Pen 9ms, IP68, SD Card, UWB, Auto Refresh Rate, Stereo SPK;

You'll notice the standard Note 20 doesn't really offer all of the premium features we're accustomed to seeing in the Note line. It lacks a microSD card, improved display and faster refresh rate, and only comes in one build with 128GB of storage. Combine that with lack of external storage, and you're out of luck should you run out of space.

The Note 20 Ultra is the Note that most people will want and should buy, thanks to the faster display, bigger screen, larger battery, and improved memory and storage. Oh, and, yes, it has microSD support. Heck, even the S Pen experience on the Ultra will be better.

Not mentioned on the spec sheets are new features like an improved Samsung Notes app, more S Pen gestures to control the Note from across the room, and a multi-microphone support for recording up to 8K video on the Note.

How much will Galaxy Note 20 cost?

The Note 20 is $999

The Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,299

The Note 20 and its single configuration of 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage will cost you $999. The Note 20 Ultra with 12GB of memory and 128GB of storage will cost $1,299. We don't yet have pricing for the 512GB version of the Ultra.

Are you looking forward to either device? If so, which one and why? Let us know in the comments.