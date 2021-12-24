Samsung completes development of PCIe 5.0 enterprise SSD

Samsung said on Thursday that it has completed the development of its enterprise solid-state drive (SSD), the PM1743, its first to support the latest PCIe 5.0 interface.

The SSD will come in 2.5 inch and E3.S form factors with capacities ranging from 1.92TB to 15.36TB, and mass production set to begin during the first quarter of 2022, the South Korean tech giant said.

Samsung said it was collaborating with server and CPU companies such as Intel, which is also preparing to launch its own processors that support PCIe 5.0 next year.

The PM1743 is comprised of company's sixth-generation V-NAND and self-developed PCIe 5.0 controller.

As PCIe 5.0 interface offers a bandwidth of 32GT/s, double that of PCIe 4.0, the SSD is expected to be in high demand from data centres and enterprise servers due to the rapid increase in data they need to process from recent developments such as metaverse and AI, Samsung said.

According to the company, the enterprise SSD has a sequential read speed of 13,000MB/s and a random read speed of 2,500K IOPS, an increase of 1.9 times and 1.7 times, respectively, over its PCIe 4.0 predecessor.

At the same time, it has a sequential write speed of 6,600 MB/s and a random write speed of 250K IOPS, an increase of 1.9 times and 1.7 times, respectively, over its PCIe 4.0 predecessor.

PM1743 is also dual-ported, meaning even if one port goes down from error the other will continue service, which will continue stable performance of servers, the South Korean tech giant said.

The enterprise SSD also offers server-level confidentiality and integrity through root-of-trust and a security processor as well as an attestation function, Samsung added.