Samsung launches fail-proof PCIe Gen4 SSD

Image: Samsung

Samsung Electronics has launched new SSDs with fail-proof technology that will allow them to operate even if the NAND chips within them fail.

The South Korean tech giant said its 30.72TB PCI Express (PCIe) Generation 4 Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) SSD series has fail-in-place (FIP) technology that allows it to continue operating even if its NAND chips stop functioning.

This will allow servers and data centres to save costs as NAND chip defects usually require whole systems to be turned off when swapping the malfunctioning SSD or performing data backups, Samsung said.

FIP technology detects faulty chips, scans their data, and relocates the data to normally operating chips.

Samsung's PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD will come in two brands -- PM1733 and PM1735 -- and will come in two form factors: a 2.5-inch U.2 variant and a HHHL variant, which will have memory capacity ranging from 0.8TB to 30.72TB.

The U.2 variant will have a maximum read speed of 6.4GB per second and write speeds of 3.8GB per second. The HHHL one will have maximum read speeds of 8GB per second and the same write speed as the U.2.

The latest PCIe Gen4 SSDs will also come with two new technologies besides fail-proofing.

Each will have SSD virtualisation software that divides a single SSD into 64 smaller units, allowing for multiple users to use it simultaneously and independently. This will allow cloud operators to offer more users services with the same SSD resources and also reduce the virtualisation workload of server CPUs as the SSD itself can handle the load.

In addition, the newest SSDs will have V-NAND machine learning technology. Using big data, it will allow an accurate reading of data during ultra-fast processing by reading the electricity difference between circuits and cells within a NAND level.

Despite the recent downturn in the memory market where Samsung saw its operating profit halved for the second quarter, the company has continued to launch new products to try and cement its position as a market leader.

In August, Samsung began producing the industry's first 100-layer V-NAND chip aimed at enterprise SSDs.

In January, it shipped 1TB eUFS 2.1 aimed at smartphones.

