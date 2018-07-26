​Samsung mass produces 10nm 16Gb LPDDR4X mobile DRAM

Samsung Electronics has begun mass production of its second-generation 10-nanometre-class LPDDR4X DRAM aimed at premium smartphones.

The South Korean tech giant said the latest DRAM reduced power consumption by 10 percent but maintained the same data rate of 4,266 megabits per second as the currently available 16Gb LPDDR4X DRAMs on smartphones.

The new DRAM will be on mobile devices launching late in the year or early 2019, Samsung said.

The company added that it will expand its premium DRAM lineup by 70 percent and has started operating a new line at Pyeongtaek to meet high demand,

Samsung first launched 10-nanometre DRAMs in 2016 and has since then continued to reduce their size.

Samsung has combined four of the 10nm-class 16Gb LPDDR4X DRAM chips to create an 8GB LPDDR4X mobile DRAM package that has its thickness reduced by 20 percent, allowing for slimmer smartphones, it said.

The South Korean tech giant will be offering 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB packages for clients.

In January, Samsung began production of 10-nanometre 16Gb GDDR6 graphic DRAM.

In March, it announced that it has begun building a second production line, worth $7 billion, at its factory in Xi'an, China.

Samsung's chip business is enjoying tremendous demand for its DRAM and NAND globally that has helped it post record profits.

