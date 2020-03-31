Samsung Display will end its liquid crystal display (LCD) production in South Korea and China by the end of the year, the company announced.



Samsung Display, the display-making unit of Samsung Electronics, said the decision was made to provide more resources for its quantum dot (QD) displays.

As part of the decision, existing personnel at its LCD business will be shifted to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and QD display businesses.

The company will continue to supply LCD panels to clients without issue until the end of the year, Samsung Display said.

The factories that still produce LCD panels are based in Asan, South Korea and Suzhou, China. The majority of the LCD panels produced by these factories are used by Samsung Electronics' TV business for the production of its QLED TV brand.

The move by Samsung Display to end LCD production was widely expected following the company's announcement in October to invest $11 billion into QD displays.



Since the announcement, Samsung Display has been already begun reducing its LCD production capacity.

It has also placed orders for equipment that will be used in its new Q1 factory line to produce QD displays, people familiar with the matter said.

The first iteration of Samsung Display's mass-produced QD displays will use OLED displays and quantum dot as a film.



In November, Samsung Electronics announced it had developed a method to use quantum dots as light emitters.

Separately, Hikvision, which is traditionally known for its video surveillance equipment, has launched a new range of LED displays. It is the company's first foray into the commercial display market.

Hikvision's decision to enter into a new business area follows the company being blacklisted from the US market in October last year.

The Chinese surveillance camera giant was added to the blacklist due to allegations by the US government that it was involved in "human rights violations and abuses [related to] the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups" in the Xinjuan region.

