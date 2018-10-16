Samsung expands processor and image sensor brands to automotive

Samsung has introduced new brands for its application processor and image sensor aimed at automobiles.

Eyxnos Auto was already used, but is now subdivided, and Isocell Auto is its new brand for image sensors for cars.

Exynos Auto, its Exynos-branded processors aimed at cars, will be divided into Exynos Auto V, Exynos Auto A, and Exynos Auto T. V is for infotainment, A is for advanced driving assistance system, and T is for telematics, the South Korea tech giant said.

Exynos Auto had been introduced previously, and Samsung has been providing infotainment solutions for Audi since 2017.

Samsung has been using the Exynos brand since 2011 for its self-designed and self-produced application processors that power its Galaxy smartphones.

The Isocell brand was introduced last year for Samsung's CMOS image sensors. The South Korean tech giant has launched ultra-premium versions with slow-motion support, as well as budget models for the sensors aimed at Chinese vendors.

Samsung formed its automotive division in 2015, and said it would expand into the car component businesses.

Since then, it has acquired auto-component firm Harman for US$8 billion in 2017 and has been expanding solutions in the area.

The boss of Samsung's System LSI business, which makes logic chips, said the company is looking to develop more solutions in AI and 5G to turn its fortune around next year.

Related Coverage

Samsung unveils Galaxy A9: World's first phone with four rear cameras

The Galaxy A9 is the first phone from Samsung's new mid-range first strategy.

Samsung sells 1 million Galaxy Note 9 units in South Korea

Samsung has sold 1 million Galaxy Note 9 devices in South Korea 54 days after sales began, down on the preceding Galaxy Note 8 which hit the same number in 48 days.

Samsung: Our foldable phone will be a tablet that fits in your pocket

Samsung mobile boss DJ Koh is convinced we need a foldable phone.

Pixel 3 vs iPhone XS or Galaxy Note 9: 5 reasons to go with Google's phone

Google's latest crop of smartphones are coming soon. Here are a few reasons why you should wait for them.

The 4 features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that business users need most (TechRepublic)

The new $1,000-plus smartphone is geared toward business users with everything from an improved DeX interface, to more memory, and an updated S Pen.

Samsung enters smart speaker market with Bixby-powered Galaxy Home (TechRepublic)

Eric McCarty, VP with Mobile B2B at Samsung, spoke with TechRepublic at Samsung Unpacked 2018 about the company's Galaxy Home smart speaker powered by Samsung's Bixby 2.0 digital assistant.

5G technology: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)

It's still early days for 5G services, but as they're being trialed and deployed, they're on track to have a far-reaching impact for both consumers and businesses.