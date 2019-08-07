Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Note 9: Is it worth the upgrade?

To 5G or not to 5G? Galaxy Note 10 delivers 'extremely capable upgrade' for business users Samsung just announced its Galaxy Note series update with the Note 10 and Note 10 Plus. Expected internal updates were made, along with improvements to the S Pen capability and camera functionality. Read more: https://zd.net/2ZGxFST

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, see our full review, has been my primary smartphone for the past year and remains one of the best smartphones available. Samsung just announced its newest high-end flagship, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, and there is a lot to like.

It was only six months ago that Samsung released the Galaxy S10 Plus and the lines between an S series and a Note series phone are blurring as technology advances. The S Pen is one of the most obvious differences between the two series, but there are a couple of other features that may compel you to pick up a Note instead of an S series. These include microSD, improved storage performance, and increased battery life.

Updates to the Note 10 Plus compared to the Galaxy Note 9 include:

New Snapdragon 855 processor

Move from UFS 2.1 to UFS 3.0 for the internal storage drive

Increased battery capacity from 4,000 to 4,300mAh

Increased display size and brightness levels

Additional 16MP ultra-wide camera and 3D depth camera on the back

Removal of the rear fingerprint scanner with the ultrasonic sensor under the front display

Removal of iris scanning

Removal of the standard 3.5mm headphone jack

The slightly smaller Galaxy Note 10 has a smaller battery and display, no microSD card, and lacks the TOF rear camera, but we are sticking with comparing the top tier phones right now.

Also: Samsung Galaxy Note 9: The best smartphone of 2018 continues to impress

Must read

Tale of the tape

Specifications don't provide the complete picture regarding the capabilities of a smartphone, but they are useful for comparison purposes and to provide you with an indication of what each device offers.

Feature Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy Note 9 Display size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Processor Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 845 Dimensions 165 x 76.1 x 7.8mm 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm Weight 195g 201g RAM 12GB 6/8GB Internal storage 256GB/512GB UFS 3.0 128/512GB UFS 2.1 Battery capacity 4300mAh 4000mAh Rear cameras Four; 16MP ultra-wide, two 12 MP (wide/tele), TOF Two: 12MP wide and tele Front cameras One: 10MP One 8MP Other Wireless PowerShare, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Iris sensor, rear fingerprint, 3.5mm headset jack

Both Samsung devices support the S Pen, have microSD storage card slots, have an IP68 dust/water resistance level, and employ other elements of the Samsung Galaxy foundation.

Note 9 has a very capable S Pen that took things to the next level with its Bluetooth control features. The new S Pen is improved with a unibody design and Air Actions that let you control the Note 10 Plus via gestures, while still supporting all the exiting functionality of the Note 9 S Pen.

We will be testing out the Galaxy Note 10 Plus in great detail so we will reserve final judgment until after further testing. In the meantime, I'm planning to trade-in my own Note 9 for the Note 10 Plus through Samsung's Upgrade Program.