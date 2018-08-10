Samsung Galaxy Note 9 New Zealand pricing

Samsung and New Zealand's three carriers -- Spark, Vodafone NZ, and 2degrees -- have unveiled their Galaxy Note 9 pricing alongside pre-orders from August 10 ahead of launch on August 24.

Buying the Galaxy Note 9 outright from Samsung costs NZ$1,699 for the 128GB model and NZ$1,999 for the 512GB version.

The handset features a 6.4-inch 2,960x1,440 quad HD+ Super AMOLED display; 6GB of RAM (LPDR4) with 128GB storage and microSD card slot up to 512GB or 8GB of RAM (LPDR4) with 512GB storage and microSD card slot (up to 512GB); a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor; a 4,000mAh battery; and Android 8 Oreo.

The device also comes kitted out with a rear dual camera with dual optical image stabilisation; a rear wide-angle 12-megapixel camera with super-speed dual pixel, autofocus, F1.5/F2.4; and a rear telephoto 12-megapixel camera with autofocus, F2.4, and 2x optical zoom with up to 10x digital zoom.

Read also: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs. iPhone X: We compare specs and features

MINIMUM SPEND

Including handset repayments, the minimum spend per month for the new handsets on each telco are:

(Image: Corinne Reichert/ZDNet)

MAXIMUM DATA INCLUSIONS

If you make your choices based on the highest possible data inclusions:

(Image: Corinne Reichert/ZDNet)

Spark

For customers of Spark, the 128GB version of the Galaxy Note 9 is available over 24 months for the following pricing on its open-term plans:

12-month plans: NZ$39.99 + NZ$141.58 handset cost for 1GB data; NZ$59.99 + NZ$141.58 for 4GB data; NZ$79.99 + NZ$141.58 for unlimited data with speeds reduced after using 22GB each month, or for 7.5GB data; and NZ$99.99 + NZ$141.58 for 15GB data

NZ$39.99 + NZ$141.58 handset cost for 1GB data; NZ$59.99 + NZ$141.58 for 4GB data; NZ$79.99 + NZ$141.58 for unlimited data with speeds reduced after using 22GB each month, or for 7.5GB data; and NZ$99.99 + NZ$141.58 for 15GB data 24-month plans: NZ$39.99 + NZ$64.54 handset cost for 1GB data; NZ$59.99 + NZ$57.42 for 4GB data; NZ$79.99 + NZ$57.42 for unlimited data with speeds reduced after using 22GB each month, or for 7.5GB data; and NZ$99.99 + NZ$57.42 for 15GB data

The 512GB model is priced at:

12-month plans: NZ$39.99 + NZ$166.58 handset cost for 1GB data; NZ$59.99 + NZ$166.58 for 4GB data; NZ$79.99 + NZ$166.58 for unlimited data with speeds reduced after using 22GB each month, or for 7.5GB data; and NZ$99.99 + NZ$166.58 for 15GB data

NZ$39.99 + NZ$166.58 handset cost for 1GB data; NZ$59.99 + NZ$166.58 for 4GB data; NZ$79.99 + NZ$166.58 for unlimited data with speeds reduced after using 22GB each month, or for 7.5GB data; and NZ$99.99 + NZ$166.58 for 15GB data 24-month plans: NZ$39.99 + NZ$77.04 handset cost for 1GB data; NZ$59.99 + NZ$69.92 for 4GB data; NZ$79.99 + NZ$69.92 for unlimited data with speeds reduced after using 22GB each month, or for 7.5GB data; and NZ$99.99 + NZ$69.92 for 15GB data

All plans include a Spotify Premium and Lightbox subscription, as well as 1GB of Spark Wi-Fi per day, with the lowest plan capped at 300 minutes of calling and unlimited texts to New Zealand, while all other plans feature unlimited calls and texts to both Australia and New Zealand, as well as rollover data.

Spark is also throwing in 2GB per month of bonus data across all plans for the next year.

Vodafone

Vodafone NZ is providing the 128GB model under the following plans:

Open-term Unlimited: NZ$190.74 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$135.36 over 24 months for unlimited data with max speeds reduced after 22GB

NZ$190.74 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$135.36 over 24 months for unlimited data with max speeds reduced after 22GB Open-term Advantage Lite: NZ$177.49 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$108.74 over 24 months for 2.5GB data

NZ$177.49 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$108.74 over 24 months for 2.5GB data 24-month Red+ Essentials: NZ$187.49 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$143.74 over 24 months for 22GB data

NZ$187.49 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$143.74 over 24 months for 22GB data 24-month Red+: NZ$200.82 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$165.40 over 24 months for 30GB data

Must read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9: A cheat sheet (Tech Republic)

The 512GB Galaxy Note 9 is priced at:

Open-term Unlimited: NZ$225.82 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$177.90 over 24 months for unlimited data with max speeds reduced after 22GB

NZ$225.82 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$177.90 over 24 months for unlimited data with max speeds reduced after 22GB Open-term Advantage Lite: NZ$202.49 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$121.24 over 24 months for 2.5GB data

NZ$202.49 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$121.24 over 24 months for 2.5GB data 24-month Red+ Essentials: NZ$212.49 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$156.24 over 24 months for 22GB data

NZ$212.49 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$156.24 over 24 months for 22GB data 24-month Red+: NZ$225.82 when paying phone off over 12 months or NZ$177.90 over 24 months for 30GB data

All plans include unlimited calls and texts to New Zealand and Australia, apart from Open-term Advantage Lite, which limits calls to 300 minutes per month.

2degrees

New Zealand's third telco is offering the Galaxy Note 9 for the following prices for the 128GB model:

12-month plan: NZ$154.16 for 3GB data

NZ$154.16 for 3GB data 24-month plan: NZ$97.08 for 3GB data

NZ$97.08 for 3GB data 36-month plan: NZ$78.05 for 3GB data

The 512GB model costs:

12-month plan: NZ$179.16 for 3GB data

NZ$179.16 for 3GB data 24-month plan: NZ$109.58 for 3GB data

NZ$109.58 for 3GB data 36-month plan: NZ$86.38 for 3GB data

All plans include 400 minutes of calls and unlimited texts to New Zealand and Australia.

Related Coverage

Samsung releases Galaxy Note 9: World's first terabyte phone for business pros (TechRepublic)

Samsung's new Galaxy Note 9 focuses on functionality for the business professional and works with the updated DeX system.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 event: Everything announced

Samsung held an "Unpacked" press event on Aug. 9, 2018 to unveil its next-generation Galaxy Note smartphone. Here's how you can still watch that event online.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9+ vs OnePlus 6 vs Huawei P20 Pro: What's the difference?

See how Samsung's latest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 9, compares to its stablemate, the Galaxy S9+, and two other premium Android devices, the OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro, spec by spec.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know about Samsung's latest phone

A new S Pen, more storage, longer battery life, and a slightly larger display all add up to equal Samsung's new Galaxy Note 9.

How to use the updated S Pen with Bluetooth in Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 (TechRepublic)

The rumors are true--the revamped S Pen stylus that comes with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 smartphone includes Bluetooth connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)

Samsung's new flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 9, targets business productivity users with more than a terabyte of memory, DeX functionality, and a revamped S Pen.

Hiring kit: Android developer (Tech Pro Research)

Companies are increasingly dependent on mobile platforms to power their business operations and to enable a productive workforce - and that means hiring top-notch developers to build the apps they need.