Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e pricing in Australia

Samsung has unveiled its new flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e, at its annual Unpacked event in San Francisco, with pricing and pre-orders now being offered by mobile carriers and vendors ahead of launch on March 8.

Outright on Amazon, the S10+ costs AU$1,849 for the 512GB model and AU$1,499 for the 128GB model; the S10 costs AU$1,699 for the 512GB model and AU$1,349 for the 128GB model; and the S10e costs AU$1,199 for the 128GB version.

Lowest pricing for each handset:

Highest data allowances for each handset:



Telstra

On Telstra -- which is also offering a free upgrade to the 5G version of the S10+ when it launches later this year for customers that buy the S10+ now -- it costs the following to buy the devices:

S10+ 128GB: AU$114 for 3GB of data; AU$119 for 20GB; AU$124 for 50GB; AU$139 for 160GB; and AU$199 for unlimited

S10+ 512GB: AU$124 for 3GB of data; AU$129 for 20GB; AU$134 for 50GB; AU$149 for 160GB; and AU$119 for unlimited

S10 128GB: AU$99 for 3GB of data; AU$104 for 20GB; AU$109 for 50GB; AU$129 for 160GB; and AU$199 for unlimited

S10 512GB: AU$109 for 3GB of data; AU$114 for 20GB; AU$119 for 50GB; AU$139 for 160GB; and AU$199 for unlimited

S10e 128GB: AU$94 for 3GB of data; AU$99 for 20GB; AU$109 for 50GB; AU$129 for 160GB; and AU$199 for unlimited

It costs the following to lease the devices on Telstra:

S10+ 128GB: AU$104 for 3GB of data; AU$109 for 20GB; AU$114 for 50GB; AU$129 for 160GB; and AU$199 for unlimited

S10+ 512GB: AU$124 for 3GB of data; AU$129 for 20GB; AU$134 for 50GB; AU$149 for 160GB; and AU$199 for unlimited

S10 128GB: AU$89 for 3GB of data; AU$94 for 20GB; AU$99 for 50GB; AU$119 for 160GB; and AU$199 for unlimited

S10 512GB: AU$99 for 3GB of data; AU$104 for 20GB; AU$109 for 50GB; AU$129 for 160GB; and AU$199 for unlimited

S10e 128GB: AU$84 for 3GB of data; AU$89 for 20GB; AU$99 for 50GB; AU$119 for 160GB; and AU$199 for unlimited

Telstra will be the first Australian telco to gain access to the 5G version of the Galaxy S10+ when it launches, thanks to a partnership struck with Samsung during CES 2019 last month in Las Vegas,

"Telstra customers will be able to upgrade to the 5G future thanks to a landmark partnership with Samsung," Telstra said.

"Under the partnership, the Galaxy S10 5G will be available first through Telstra when the smartphone is launched in Australia. In a further win for customers, anyone who purchases a Samsung S10+ through Telstra will be able to upgrade to the 5G-capable Galaxy S10 5G at no extra cost when it is released."

Optus

Optus is charging the following pricing to own the handsets:

S10+ 128GB: AU$89 for 4GB of data; AU$100 for 20GB; AU$1o5 for 50GB; and AU$110 for 200GB

S10 128GB: AU$79 for 4GB of data; AU$90 for 20GB; AU$95 for 50GB; and AU$105 for 200GB

S10 512GB: AU$94 for 4GB of data; AU$105 for 20GB; AU$110 for 50GB; and AU$115 for 200GB

S10e 128GB: AU$74 for 4GB of data; AU$85 for 20GB; AU$95 for 50GB; and AU$105 for 200GB

Optus is then charging the following to lease the devices:

S10+ 128GB: AU$79 for 4GB of data; AU$90 for 20GB; AU$95 for 50GB; and AU$105 for 200GB

S10 128GB: AU$69 for 4GB of data; AU$80 for 20GB; AU$85 for 50GB; and AU$105 for 200GB

S10 512GB: AU$84 for 4GB of data; AU$95 for 20GB; AU$100 for 50GB; and AU$105 for 200GB

S10e 128GB: AU$64 for 4GB of data; AU$75 for 20GB; AU$85 for 50GB; and AU$105 for 200GB

