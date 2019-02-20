Galaxy S10 first look: All the models and colors up close

Old flames: Products that keep the retro fires burning
The new colors from Samsung are certainly eye popping. Those first two are called Flamingo Pink and Canary Yellow.
Not all the colors are super bright. We quite like the reflective appearance of these "Prism" shades. They're all called Prism Blue, Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Green). They kinda remind us of the gradient effect Huawei made popular with the P20 Pro in 2018.
There are three main models S10 available this year: Galaxy S10 (starts at $899), Galaxy S10 Plus (starts at $999), and Galaxy S10e (starts at $749). But there's also a Galaxy S10 5G variant!
Samsung's Galaxy S range is 10 years old now, and we can think of no better way to celebrate than with a Galaxy S10 5G model.
The S10 5G features a similar design to the S10 Plus, but even bigger.
Notice that horizontal camera system on the rear -- unlike the S10 and S10 Plus, this S10 5G model has four lenses.
The S10 and S10 Plus both have a triple camera, with a 16-megapixel ultra wide lens, a Dual Pixel 12-megapixel wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The S10e has a dual-rear camera with no optical zoom.
As for the front, they all come with a punch hole camera. The S10 Plus has a dual front camera, and the S10 and S10e have a singular front camera.
Samsung's new Dynamic AMOLED display is on all three Galaxy S10 devices. The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10 Plus range from 5.8 inches to 6.4 inches in screen size.
The S10 Plus is available in all the Prism shades, as well as Flamingo Pink. Memory configurations are 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB RAM with 512GB of storage. There's also a 12GB RAM with 1TB storage option.
The $749 S10e is a lot like the S10 as well, but with some key differences. It has a dual camera on the rear rather than a triple camera, for instance, and the S10e doesn't have an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor below the display. Instead, there is a side-mounted captive fingerprint sensor on the right edge. It also comes in a hard-to-miss Canary Yellow.
In terms of memory, you're looking at 6GB RAM with 128GB storage or 8GB RAM with 256GB storage options for the S10e.
Similar to the S10 Plus and S10e, you get different memory options for the S10: 6GB RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB with 512GB storage.
But all the devices offer the same processor - an octa-core 8nm chipset - presumably the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 for the US and the Exynos 9820 for Europe, though that has yet to be confirmed.
Overall, in terms of UI, things look cleaner and simplified. Those loud wallpapers in the background seem to match the new phone colors, too.
What's also neat about the S10 Plus is that it has a massive 4100mAh capacity, which is both wireless charging and reverse charging capable.
A quick tap on the Power Share icon in the drop down settings menu is all that is needed for the S10 Plus to reverse charge two devices at once. The Galaxy S10 also has this feature, so it can be used as a charger for earbuds, smartwatches, other phones, and so on.
The idea is that the new phones can charge other devices just enough to keep them running. When plugged in, they can charge other devices. For business travelers, this ability will cut down on the cord bloat.
Also, did you notice that white color? It's one of two new ceramic shades Samsung is also introducing for the S10 Plus. The other color is black.
To go along with its new charging features, Samsung has its own wireless charger, which we first saw leak out months ago. It will charge Qi-enabled smartphones and accessories -- not just Samsung devices.
Like the ceramic S10 Plus models, this charger comes in white or black.
Of course, Samsung had to introduce more than one new accessory for the S10 range. These are Samsung's answer to Apple's AirPods.
Expect Samsung to discuss what else is new during the show on 20 February. We'll keep you posted once everything is confirmed.
Here is Samsung's latest flagship range, in all its glory.
