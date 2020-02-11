Samsung Galaxy S20 Unpacked event: How to watch the live stream

Samsung Unpacked 2020 is done and dusted. It brought us the Galaxy S20 smartphone series, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds.

While the show was held in San Francisco, Samsung live-streamed it and had simultaneous events in other regions. So, those of you who weren't able to attend and see the action unfold in person can still watch from the comfort of your couch. Here's how.

When was Samsung's Galaxy S20 Unpacked event?

Samsung's Unpacked event started on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at 11am PT in San Francisco.

How to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event online

Samsung's livestream video is embedded at the top of this guide.