Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: How to watch the Note 20 and Z Fold 2 announcement

Samsung is holding an online-only "Galaxy Unpacked" event on Wednesday to unveil new hardware. The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 will likely be the biggest announcements, though the company undoubtedly has a few other things up its sleeve.

When is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 10am ET/7am PT. Unlike previous Galaxy Unpacked events, this one will be entirely virtual with no in-person component for the press due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

On event day, Samsung will host a live stream of Galaxy Unpacked on its website.

Meanwhile, a promotional trailer for the event is embedded above.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

In a blog post published via the Samsung Newsroom in July, Samsung confirmed it will introduce five new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Aug. 5.

(Image: Samsung)

Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2

The latest leaks suggest the Galaxy Note 20 series (which should consist of the standard Galaxy Note 20 and a larger Galaxy Note 20 Ultra) as well the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (a follow-up to last year's Galaxy Fold) will be the main stars of the show.

For a complete roundup of rumours, see our Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 guide.

Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab 7, and Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung released a teaser trailer (embedded above) to show the five new products silhouetted against a black background. It's sort of obvious what the devices are, but previous leaks and rumours also help to confirm the company is readying a new Galaxy Watch 3, a Galaxy Tab S7, and a pair of wireless earbuds called the Galaxy Buds Live.

Copper color and S Pen for Galaxy Note 20

The Galaxy Unpacked event invitation is a photo showing a splash of liquid copper -- possibly a clue to the colour of the new devices that will be announced. And the event's video invitation, which is embedded above, expands upon the copper theme, showing the tip of an S-Pen stylus that appears to transform and drip copper liquid from its tip.

Add it all up, and Samsung will likely announce a new copper color and an improved S Pen alongside the Galaxy Note 20.