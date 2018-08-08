Samsung Heavy Industries bets on AWS as it builds out its autonomous ship platform

Samsung Heavy Industries, which is developing an autonomous shipping platform, named Amazon Web Services as its preferred cloud vendor.

The autonomous shipping platform is a system designed to enable self-piloting of container ships, LNG carriers and floating production systems. Specifically, Samsung Heavy Industries will use AWS for machine learning, augmented reality, analytics and databases as well as compute and storage.

Also: What is deep learning? Everything you need to know | What is machine learning? Everything you need to know

Samsung Heavy Industries is a shipbuilder that also develops the technology inside the vessel. The company has been developing systems to optimize its own machinery and manufacturing process as well as other tools to improve loading.

For AWS, Samsung Heavy Industries is a big win in the shipping sector as well as Asia. The customer also serves as a nice customer reference for up stack services such as Redshift, Polly and Lex as well as Sumerian, which we outlined previously.

Samsung Heavy Industries used Sumerian to build a virtual replica of a ship cockpit for training and simulation. The company is also using AWS' various security tools.

Related: