AWS QuickSight launches pay-per-session pricing as BI, analytics, data reaches more people

Amazon said its QuickSight business analytics service will offer pay per session pricing in a move that highlights how the real creativity in democratizing data may revolve in new business models.

QuickSight will offer pay-per-session pricing to address users who have read-only access or may need to access dashboards less frequently. Pay-per-session pricing starts at 30 cents a session up to a maximum of $5 a month.

The move by AWS follows Tableau's efforts to segment its audience into power, intermediate and casual data and visualization users. Tableau is aiming to cover everyone from analysts to line of business exec to employee. Tableau's pricing ranges from $70 per user per month to $12.

Amazon QuickSight is more aimed at the business intelligence market, but the math can work for enterprises that are looking to provide dashboard access down the food chain. If an employee only needs a dashboard three times a month QuickSight will run less than $1 a month.

That QuickSight math may not work for a power user. AWS is aiming or more users in large enterprises and the small- to mid-sized market that can't justify the upfront costs with a business intelligence license.

