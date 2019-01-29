Samsung launches 4Gbps display driver for 8K TVs

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics has launched a new display driver IC (DDI) that it says will boost the performance and efficiency of 8K TVs.

The 36CT93P DDI boasts intra-panel data transfer speeds of up to 4Gbps thanks to its own unified standard interface for TV (USI-T) 2.0, the company said. This is double the speed of the previous generation's USI-T 1.0, which could only go up to 2Gbps.

The new DDI's improved speed will enhance the efficiency of a display's performance and reduce the need of additional components such as cables, allowing for slimmer product designs in TVs larger than 65-inches.

USI-T 2.0 also has a smart equaliser that can program all DDIs in a panel simultaneously.

Samsung is currently the world's biggest vendor for DDIs that go into smartphones and TVs. The company's System LSI business, which makes the DDIs, has been diversifying its portfolio and now offers products for 5G, AI, and automobiles.

The company was the first to show off an 8K TV last year at CES, which converted lower resolution videos into 8K.

The South Korean tech conglomerate is pushing 8K QLED TVs alongside its MicroLED TVs, dubbed "The Wall", which comes in a 219-inch model as well as a smaller 75-inch one.

Related Coverage

Samsung unveils Galaxy A9 Pro: This is the hole-punch screen coming to Galaxy S10

Infinity-O screen comes first to Samsung's mid-range phones.

Samsung unveils world's first 15.6-inch 4K OLED display

The big names in premium hardware – HP, Dell, and Alienware – will be releasing laptops using these OLED panels in the coming months.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD: Improved performance and efficiencies

Samsung's latest fifth-generation V-NAND technology allows the 970 EVO Plus SSD to deliver more performance and improved power efficiencies.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Everything we expect

Samsung's latest crop of flagship smartphones are fast approaching.

Samsung enters smart speaker market with Bixby-powered Galaxy Home (TechRepublic)

Eric McCarty, VP with Mobile B2B at Samsung, spoke with TechRepublic at Samsung Unpacked 2018 about the company's Galaxy Home smart speaker powered by Samsung's Bixby 2.0 digital assistant.