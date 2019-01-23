Samsung unveils world's first 15.6-inch 4K OLED display

Samsung

OLED is old news when it comes to smartphones, but it wasn't until CES 2019 that we got confirmation that this technology was finally coming to laptops, with HP and Dell showing off hardware making use of OLED displays. Now Samsung has officially unveiled world's first 15.6-inch 4K OLED display. This, according to Samsung Display's marketing director Yoon Jae-nam, will bring "outstanding HDR enhancements, unparalleled color reproduction and much-improved outdoor visibility" to premium laptops.

So, what are the advantages of OLED? According to Samsung Display, its OLED panels are far superior to LCD, this "black color appears 200 times darker and whites twice as bright" in order to deliver high quality HDR.

The 15.6-inch UHD OLED panels features a brightness level ranging from 0.0005 to 600 nits, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 120,000:1, and also meet the latest DisplayHDR True Black specification released by VESA, and can, according to the press release, depict " high-contrast almost as well as the human eye."

The fundamental difference between OLED and LCD technology is that LCD panels are illuminated by a backlight, where with OLED technology, every pixel is its own light source.

Samsung Display says that it will begin mass production of 15.6-inch UHD OLED panels in mid-February.

As far as OLED panels hitting premium laptops, Dell's XPS 15, Alienware's m15 and G 15 are slated to land in March, with the HP Spectre x360 OLED 2-in-1 coming in July.

