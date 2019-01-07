Samsung unveils 219-inch MicroLED display

(Image: Samsung)

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a 219-inch version of its modular MicoLED display -- The Wall -- at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.

The South Korean tech giant also unveiled a 75-inch version aimed at homes.

Last year, Samsung unveiled a 146-inch version for the first time at the same tradeshow.

MicroLED displays, as it name suggests, aligns micrometre-sized LEDs tightly together to form a screen.

The MicroLED modules emit light on their own just like OLED. However, it uses inorganic materials instead and can last longer then OLED.

The challenge for OEMs is to make LEDs smaller without sacrificing their integrity and finding a deposition method that is fast and affordable. Samsung appears to be well on its way in overcoming this hurdle by launching a new TV with smaller LEDs compared to last year.

The company also said users can customise displays into unorthodox shapes and sizes as The Wall is offered in modular form.

Samsung is pushing its MicroLED and QLED TVs together -- the former targeting the super-high end and the latter for the high-end -- to compete against rival LG's OLED TVs.

Samsung is also boosting its content, with Apple's iTunes and AirPlay set to be offered in its 2018 and 2019 smart TVs.

The Korean tech giant has also introduced a new Remote Access feature that will allow users to wirelessly control their PCs, tablets, and smartphones through their smart TVs.

