Samsung launches 8TB SSD for PCs

Image: Samsung

Samsung Electronics has launched a new quad-level cell (QLC) solid-state drive (SSD) aimed at PC users.

The 870 QVO SATA SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB versions, each with a retail price of $130, $250, $500, and $900, respectively.

The South Korean tech giant said its latest SSD offers both improved performance and greater capacity, touting that the 870 QVO is a great value product for both mainstream and professional PC users.

Samsung first launched a low-cost QLC SSD, the 860 QVO, back in November 2018, which provided up to 4TB of capacity.

The new 870 QVO has sequential read and write speeds of up to 560Mbps and 530 Mbps, respectively. It also comes with "Intelligent TurboWrite technology" that adjusts the buffer size to an optimal level within the usable disk space. According to Samsung, this allows the SSD to maintain peak performance levels.

In addition, the SSD has random read and write speeds of up to 98,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS) and 88,000 IOPS, respectively.

Samsung added that the Magician 6 software has been upgraded to offer a more convenient interface and that the 870 QVO provides an endurance rating of up to 2,880TB in total bytes written.

The SSD will be available to users on a three-year warranty.

Samsung's memory business was the biggest contributor to profits in the first quarter and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected to continue to perform strongly due to strong demand from data centres.

