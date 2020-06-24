Samsung promotes AI expert to lead research arm

Image: Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics has promoted one of its key artificial intelligence (AI) experts to head its research unit.

Dr Sebastian Seung will be the new head of Samsung Research, the company said on Wednesday.

He will oversee research conducted at Samsung's fifteen global research and development centres and seven AI centres, which are spread out across 13 different countries, Samsung said.

Seung, an Evnin professor in the Neuroscience Institute and Department of Computer Science at Princeton University, joined Samsung back in 2018 and has been Samsung Research's chief research scientist since then.

The Princeton University professor specialises in applying neuroscience for AI use cases.

Since joining Samsung, Seung has played a key role in the formation of Samsung's global AI research centres and its hiring of experts and talent in the field, the company said.

Samsung added that Seung's promotion would strengthen Samsung's competence in AI, one of its key future growth engines, and also advance its AI business and strategy. The move will also boost the competence of its logic chip businesses, it said.

Samsung currently has four AI research centres in North America, with one each in Montreal, Toronto, New York, and Silicon Valley. The remaining three AI centres are in Cambridge in the UK; Moscow, Russia; and Seoul, South Korea.

The company's de facto leader, vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, stressed back in August last year the importance of hiring new talent.

