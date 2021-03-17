Samsung unveils Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 smartphones with OIS cameras

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled new smartphones in its Galaxy A series at an online Unpacked event, held for the time for the mid-tier models.

Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 sport punch-hole OLED screens with high refresh rates, cameras with optical image stabilization (OIS) and are IP67 water and dust resistant -- features that Samsung previously reserved for flagship smartphones.

PRICING

Galaxy A52 will be available for 349 euros and A52 5G for 429 euros in select markets. A72 will be priced at 449 euros.

CAMERAS

OIS is the biggest draw for the new models. All three have 32MP f/2.2 camera on the front for selfies and quad-camera set-up on their back with a 64MP OIS auto-focus f/1.8 as the main shooter.

A52 and A52 5G share the same specs for the remaining three rear cameras: 12MP f/2.2 ultra wide, 5MP f/2.4 macro and 5MP f/2.4 depth. They offer 10x digital zoom.

A72 also has 12MP f/2.2 ultra wide and 5MP f/2.4 macro, but has an 8MP OIS auto-focus f/2.4 as the fourth camera instead, which allows it to offer 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

A 4K video snap feature will allow moments from a 4K videos taken by the cameras into 8MP images. The cameras also has scene optimizer for 30 categories of images and backgrounds. Other features include night mode, AR emoji and my filters. A new fun mode on the camera app supports AR Lenses from Snapchat.

SCREENS

The phones have punch-hole "Infinity-O" Super AMOLED screens __ but A52 5G's screen has 120Hz refresh rate, while A52 and A72 supports 90Hz.

A52 and A52 5G sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) 407ppi resolution, while the A72 has a 6.7-inch FHD+ with slightly lower 394ppi resolution from the larger screen size.

The displays also automatically adjusts the color temperature based on usage patterns __ the latest update of the Eye Comfort Shield introduced on the GalS21. They have a peak brightness of 800nits for outdoor visibility.

BATTERY

A52 and A52 5G packs 4,500mAh battery and A72 5,000mAh. The phones support 25 fast charging.

OTHER FEATURES

A52, A52 5G and A72 will come in black, white, blue and violet colors The three models sport octo-core processors that clocked at up to 2.3GHz with maximum RAM of 8GB and ROM of 256GB./ Samsung will be offering three-generation of OS update and four years of security update for the phones.