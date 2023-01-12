Samsung launches PCIe 4.0 SSD with 5nm controller for PCs

Image: Samsung

Samsung on Thursday unveiled its latest solid-state drive (SSD) that comes with its own 5-nanometer (nm) controller.

PM9C1a is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD integrated with a 5nm controller and the tech giant's latest V-NAND.

Samsung said the high-performance SSD is aimed at PCs and laptops for demanding computing and gaming applications.

It has top sequential read and write speeds of 6,000MB/s and 5,600MB/s, respectively, which is 1.6 times and 1.8 times faster than its predecessor PM9B1, the South Korean tech giant said.

According to Samsung, PM9C1a also has random read and write speeds of up to 900K IOPS and 1,000K IOPS, respectively. It also has 70% more power efficiency than PM9B1, allowing it to handle workloads with less power, and consume 10% less power when the PC is in standby mode.

PCM9C1a also supports Trusted Computing Group's (TCG) Device Identifier Composition Engine (DICE) security standard, the company said.

DICE generates cryptographic keys inside the SSD for device authentication to prevent attacks doing delivery and firmware tampering.

The SSD will be available in M.2 form factor with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.